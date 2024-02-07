Chelsea could turn to Man United striker target Benjamin Sesko next summer



Manchester United’s plan during the January transfer window was to move on enough players so as to make space for the signing of a striker, possibly on loan.

But Erik ten Hag did not get his wish and he now has to think of innovative ways of trying to solve the goalscoring problem.

Rasmus Hojlund is starting to click but Anthony Martial is set to leave at the expiry of his contract and is currently sidelined and might not play again this season.

Marcus Rashford has struggled when playing up top and Amad Diallo and Omari Forson are mainly wingers and the club must act in the summer.

Striker hunt

There have been links with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Santiago Gimenez, Brian Brobbey and Benjamin Sesko.

The RB Leipzig striker has consistently been linked with a move to Old Trafford since his RB Salzburg days and he is open to a departure due to his lack of minutes at the Bundesliga side.

The Slovenian has started only 10 games in all competitions thus far, but has scored nine times including in his last two Bundesliga matches.

Last season in Austria, the frontman had hit 18 goals and registered four assists, which saw sister club swoop in and secure his services for £20 million.

As relayed by The Peoples Person, the Slovenian has a release clause of €50 million valid next summer inserted into his current contract.

And apart from United, Chelsea are also said to be snooping around according to TeamTalk and are considering strengthening their frontline in the summer after an abysmal record this season.

Chelsea enter Sesko race

“RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is a player of interest for struggling Premier League side Chelsea, TEAMtalk can confirm.

“Previous reports have stated that Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal have all registered an interest in the Slovenia international of late.”

Victor Osimhen is said to be the Blues’ main target and they will look at the Slovenia international if a move for the Napoli star does not materialise.

The London team are known to be trigger-happy when it comes to signing players for huge fees and they could trump United if they turn their attention towards the young striker.

INEOS are said to be eyeing young stars and Sesko certainly fits the bill. It will be interesting to see if the striker actually ends up moving on and to where.