Christian Eriksen set to stay at Old Trafford amid reports of a move away



Christian Eriksen will remain at Old Trafford until the end of the season after the Manchester United midfielder was linked with a move to Galatasaray this week.

Despite the Premier League transfer window closing last Thursday at 11pm, the Süper Lig window remains open until this Friday. As such, Turkish clubs are still able to do business, and English clubs are allowed to conduct outbound transfers to them, should they wish.

As explained in greater detail by The Peoples Person here, Galatasaray were believed to have designated Eriksen their “main priority” in the final few days of their window, owing to a need for greater creativity in midfield.

The Turkish giants had also received a significant influx of money in January, owing to deals agreed for Sacha Boey and Cedric Bakambu to depart the club.

Reports from Istanbul had suggested Galatasaray officials were planning to use this to fund an ambitious approach for Eriksen.

Sky Sports reveal this will be an unsuccessful attempt, however, as sources have indicated the Danish midfielder will “stay at Manchester United until the summer despite interest from Galatasaray.”

Earlier in the season, Erik ten Hag had reserved particular praise for Eriksen, after bringing him on at half-time against FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman revealed the Dane significantly improved his side’s performance in the second half: “Christian is always positive. He brings football and we did not have the football in the first-half – Copenhagen are well organised and you have to break them. Christian Eriksen makes the right passes.”

Despite the 31-year-old falling down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season, he’s still thought to be an important member of the squad, and a positive influence in the dressing room.

Furthermore, if Eriksen had been to depart, it would have left Kobbie Mainoo as the sole representative for this type of player – the type who “brings football” from deeper in the midfield. Casemiro and Scott McTominay are more physical midfielders, while Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount operate more effectively higher up the pitch.

Eriksen, alongside the youthful Mainoo, are the only two midfielders with the technical ability and intelligence to help build play from deeper on the pitch. It’s understandable, therefore, why the club are keen for the Dane to remain to help lighten the burden on an 18-year-old who is experiencing a rapid ascension in men’s football.

Whether this will hold true come the summer is a different story, however.

Eriksen will turn 32 next week and has one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season. If Galatasaray were to return for the Dane at a point when United are capable of purchasing a younger alternative, the club may be more willing to cash in on him, despite his manager’s admiration for his abilities.

