Confirmed: Man United set to face Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of FA Cup



Manchester United are poised to face Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

United advanced to the next stage of the competition following their January victory against Newport County at Rodney Parade.

Erik ten Hag’s men were forced to wait a bit longer to learn their actual opponents as Forest and Championship side Bristol City needed to play out a replay game.

The original meeting at Ashton Gate ended 0-0.

In a replay clash on Wednesday evening, Forest won on penalties to set up a match vs. United at the City Ground.

Divock Origi gave Forest the lead in the eighth minute but Bristol restored parity just six minutes later through Jason Knight.

The rest of the proceedings including extra time yielded nothing and so it went into a penalty shootout.

United’s away tie vs. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 28 February at 19:45 GMT.

Should the Red Devils get past Forest and further progress in the FA Cup, their Premier League home game against Sheffield United on Saturday 16 March will be postponed.

This is because the FA Cup quarter-finals will be played on that weekend.

Last year, United came up against Forest five times. The 20-time English champions won four of these encounters although Forest won the most recent one at Old Trafford on 30 December.

Goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White sunk United 2-1. Ten Hag and his players have the chance to inflict revenge on their opponents and knock them out of a domestic tournament.

The Dutch coach previously stated that the FA Cup represents United’s best chance of lifting silverware and salvaging what has otherwise been a very disappointing season.

