Diogo Dalot makes major admission about Manchester United’s season

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has admitted that he and his teammates fell below the standards required of them, especially during the first half of the season.

United have been inconsistent this term both in terms of performances and results.

The Red Devils finished bottom of their group in the Champions League and were subsequently knocked out of the competition and Europe altogether in humiliating fashion.

Erik ten Hag’s men were also eliminated from the Carabao Cup.

At the moment, the FA Cup seems like United’s only realistic chance of lifting silverware with a top four finish also looking like an uphill battle.

However, United seem to currently be undergoing an upturn in fortunes.

They’ve won four of their last five games across all competitions, including three on the bounce. United were dominant in their most recent clash against West Ham in which they ran out 3-0 winners courtesy of goals from Rasmus Hojlund and an Alejandro Garnacho double.

Dalot expressed hope that his side can build on their momentum and command a strong finish to the campaign.

The right-back said, “The month of January could have been better, and the first half of the season was a little below the expectations we had.”

“Individually, it has been good, but the collective is the most important thing, so, ultimately, when you don’t win, it ends because it counts little whether you play well or not.”

“Fortunately the results are starting to appear and let’s hope it continues like this until the end of the season.”

The Portuguese added, “In our case, we are already used to being at a club where the pressure and demands are very great, every time we play there are millions of people watching and, therefore, there will be many opinions about us.”

“Our mission is to try to leave this from the outside.”

United face Aston Villa next in a crucial away fixture on Sunday. Dalot will undoubtedly be keen to put up yet another superb display at Villa Park.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form all season and is arguably a contender for the club’s Player of the Season award. In addition to playing both on the right and the left of the defence due to injuries to many of his teammates, Dalot has been incredibly solid and even chipped in with goals and assists.

In the 31 appearances he has made so far, he has two goals and as many assists.

