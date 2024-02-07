“I’m not so sure right now”: Dwight Yorke questions Rasmus Hojlund’s credentials to become Man United’s long-term striker



Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has cast serious doubts about Rasmus Hojlund’s capability to lead the line on a long-term basis for the club.

Hojlund climbed to double figures in terms of goals scored following his opening strike against West Ham during Sunday’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

He took a bit of time to break his duck in the Premier League but since netting his first on Boxing Day vs. Aston Villa, the 21-year-old hasn’t looked back.

He has found the back of the net four times in as many matches in England’s top flight.

Despite this rich vein of fom and evident signs of improvement, Yorke questioned whether Hojlund has the attributes to be a mainstay at Old Trafford.

Yorke said on Sky Sports, “You have to have certain standards of people you can look at to try and learn from, how you learn from them by watching them in training, watching them play, being among them. Now he’s finding himself here at the top of it and nobody to learn from so I feel for the kid. I’m glad that he’s got a couple of goals. Is he our answer to success? I’m not so sure right now.”

“He’s still on that borrowed time, he still needs time, but I’m glad that he’s got a couple of goals. That may settle him down. Another question, what are his strengths? Because I still don’t know what his strengths are. Often enough, when you do your due diligence about players and your playing £75m for a player – is he fast, can he head it, can he shoot, can he dribble…?”

The ex-United man added, “These are basic common denominators when buying players so even to this day I’m not sure of his actual strengths, but he’s coming into a team that is struggling. So if you’re coming in it doesn’t matter how good you are, how young you are or how old you are, you’re going to be struggling in a team that is struggling, that is inconsistent.”

Yorke went on to state that he feels sorry for young Hojlund and predicted that there are tough times ahead for the Dane.

Another player who came to the fore while the 52-year-old was speaking on Sky was Marcus Rashford.

Rashford recently found himself at the centre of controversy after he missed United training to go out partying at a nightclub in Belfast.

According to Yorke, the Carrington academy graduate is United’s best player and therefore, Ten Hag has a duty of care to ensure he doesn’t go off the rails like that again.

The 1999 treble winner pointed out that Ten Hag should sit down and have a frank conversation with Rashford to determine whether there are any underlying issues disturbing the player.

Yorke further stated, “If I was Ten Hag I would drive to his house and have a one-on-one conversation with him in front of his mum or his agent, I’d have all these conversations. I would drive to his house because I know how important he is to my success, to Manchester United’s success. He is a key figure.”

Up next for the Red Devils is a trip to Villa Park on Sunday – a vital fixture in the race to secure Champions League football.

