INEOS will not offer Bruno Fernandes a massive pay rise to stay at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes will not be offered a huge pay rise if he is to sign a new contract with the Red Devils.

According to Football Insider, sources have told them that “Man United could discuss a potential new contract for Bruno Fernandes but are unlikely to offer him a mega-money pay rise following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover”.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Fernandes is unlikely to be handed a bumper pay rise – even after being awarded the captaincy last year”.

This is due to a new philosophy that INEOS want to instil at the club.

It has already been reported that the new part owners want to get rid of players over 30 who have huge wages such as the club’s reported desire to sell Raphael Varane and Casemiro in the summer.

In addition, INEOS want to set a more economically viable transfer culture where they target players who are in the last year of their contract in a pivot of direction in regard to transfers.

Football Insider claims that “it is believed they are keen to rein in spending on player wages as they look to shake up United’s strategy in the coming years”.

Fernandes has two years left on his deal with another option of a year, so whilst there is no immediate rush, no doubt the club will be looking to protect his value.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder has been linked with a move away from United with Saudi Arabia showing interest in him.

It has been relayed here that Al-Hilal will continue their pursuit of the player in the summer and will certainly try and test his resolve by offering sky-high wages.

Fernandes remains a key player for the Red Devils due to his captaincy role and he has scored seven goals and seven assists, making him the club’s top assist maker and joint second top scorer in all competitions.

It is certainly a story that all United fans will watch with interest to see just how much INEOS offer the club captain to extend his stay at the club well into his thirties.