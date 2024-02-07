“It could happen”: Roony Bardghji opens door to transfer amid heavy Man United links



FC Copenhagen star Roony Bardghji has once again flirted with the idea of moving to a top English club amid heavy interest in his services from Manchester United.

Bardghji scored the winning goal against United in Copenhagen’s 4-3 victory in Denmark that left Erik ten Hag’s men staring at the barrel of elimination from the Champions League.

Since then, the player has been strongly linked to United.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that the Red Devils have been sending their scouts to every Copenhagen game to closely watch Bardghji.

It’s understood that Manchester City also dispatched their representatives to monitor the sensational 18-year-old.

He previously opened up on the mounting interest in him and indicated that “it would be a dream” to test himself at a bigger club where there is increased pressure and a higher demand to consistently come up with the goods.

Bardghji is enjoying an outstanding season and it’s easy to see why he is firmly on the radar of the likes of United.

He has netted seven times in 17 league appearances – an impressive return for one still so young and barely at the peak of their powers.

Bardghji spoke to Sportbladet (via Metro) and once again weighed in on his future.

He said, “My main focus is here [at Copenhagen]. There is not much more to say. All talk is gone. I try to do as well as possible for FCK. I am happy that I am here.”

“I also chose to stay here. It feels good. It’s fun to think about [a possible move to Tottenham]. You never know, it could happen. Hard to say now.”

Copenhagen are poised to come up against Man City in the last 16 of the Champions League. Bardghji indicated that he is looking forward to the contest.

“It’s a tough match but incredibly fun. ‘It is big for the club, the players and the fans to play a round of 16 in the Champions League.” He added, “We have great chances. We have shown at home at the Park that we can measure up to them. We drew against Manchester City last season. It is not impossible.”

It’s up to United to ensure they’re not beaten to their attacking target if they are indeed keen on adding him to Erik ten Hag’s ranks.

