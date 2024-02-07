Jadon Sancho could still return to Manchester United



Apart from poor performances on the pitch, Manchester United have also made a lot of unnecessary headlines off it.

The biggest controversy that the club have been forced to endure is the fallout between manager Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

The Dutchman called out the Englishman for his unconvincing training displays post the Arsenal game where the attacker did not even make the bench.

The England international retaliated by accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat while the player’s camp also insinuated that the Dutchman provides preferential treatment to certain stars.

Sancho-EtH fallout

Despite extending an olive branch, the former Manchester City academy graduate refused to apologise and was banished from the first team.

Despite the best efforts of the PFA and his England colleagues, no resolution was reached and United ended up sending him out on loan to former club Borussia Dortmund.

Playing in familiar conditions would allow the winger to shine once again, thereby improving his market value and allowing the Red Devils to recoup a larger fee.

Sancho started in blistering fashion, with two assists in three games but the Bundesliga side made it very clear that they are in no position to cough up the fees that United would demand in case of a sale.

United’s asking price was recently revealed but now Football Insider have sensationally claimed that the new INEOS regime will decide the player’s future in the summer.

It was clear that while Ten Hag remained at the club, the London-born star would have very little chance of being reintegrated.

But United’s form has been patchy at best and if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, the manager might just find himself without a job.

Sancho’s future

And that could open up the possibility of a return for the controversial star.

“Man United are set to put a decision on Jadon Sancho’s long-term future at the club on hold until the summer, sources have told Football Insider.

A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the door could be open for Sancho to make a sensational return to Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag departs the club.

“As such, sources say the winger’s Man United future is “up in the air” despite his loan exit last month.”

It will be intriguing to see which way this goes and who ends up outstaying the other.