Jude Bellingham reported to Royal Spanish Football Federation by La Liga over Mason Greenwood incident

La Liga have reported Jude Bellingham to the Spanish FA after carrying out their own investigation of the player in regard to the incident with Mason Greenwood last week.

According to The Metro, “the Spanish FA have been asked to investigate Jude Bellingham’s alleged slur towards Mason Greenwood during Real Madrid’s win over Getafe earlier this month”.

The incident took place during Getafe’s 0-2 home loss to Real Madrid last Thursday.

The two English players went in for a crunching tackle and as the Madrid player walked away, online fans claimed that the player had mouthed the word “r-pist” in the direction of the Manchester United loanee.

La Liga naturally began an investigation into the case and according to The Metro, an expert lip-reader claimed that there was a 97% probability that this is what Madrid’s English star did say.

“La Liga have confirmed they will use their own lip-reader to try and establish the word Bellingham used, while they have also now reported the incident to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)”.

After each game week, the league sends a list of incidents to the RFEF to look into further and the “Bellingham-Greenwood flashpoint” is one that requires greater examination.

“It must also be reported that after the end of the match, messages were detected through social media regarding a possible incident in which visiting player Jude Bellingham allegedly insulted local player Mason Greenwood in English” the incident report noted.

However, whether La Liga can actually punish the player is another question, even if they think he is guilty.

The article reports, “Bellingham could yet be subject to a disciplinary procedure from the Spanish FA, though without the audio it would be a hard case to prove – particularly with a number of fans suggesting the word said was actually ‘rubbish’”.

Spanish journalist, Jose Felix Diaz, has reported that for Mason Greenwood’s part, he does not want any fuss made over the incident.

However, Getafe have taken a harder stance by reporting Bellingham and their coach, Jose Bordalas, has called for Mason Greenwood to be respected and protected amidst the ongoing investigation into Bellingham’s comments.