Man United academy director Nick Cox admits being “overwhelmed” by Alejandro Garnacho’s progress



Manchester United academy director Nick Cox has admitted that he sometimes gets overwhelmed by Alejandro Garnacho’s progress and incredible breakthrough into the first team.

Despite being a disappointing season for United in general, it has somewhat been a hugely positive one for Garnacho who has made significant strides in his Old Trafford career.

The Argentine enjoyed his breakthrough campaign in the 2022/23 season but it’s this term that he has really taken off at the club.

He has made 31 appearances across all competitions so far and plundered an impressive seven goals and two assists in the process.

During United’s most recent clash against West Ham, Garnacho made his 19th consecutive start for the Red Devils and marked the feat with a sensational brace in the second half.

He certainly seems to have earned the trust of Erik ten Hag who has made it clear on more than one occasion in the past that only the best and most talented youngsters will get chances to prove themselves under him.

Nick Cox who played a huge part in United signing Garnacho in 2020, revealed his pride about how far the 19-year-old has come.

The Sun explains that Cox was overseeing an under-12s training session at Carrington when he received news of Garnacho’s brace against the Hammers, all while supporters were chanting “viva Garnacho” – an adaptation of the song originally sung for the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The United chief said, “I have to say, on the occasions that I take my seat in The Stretford End and the fans are singing his song it can be quite overwhelming.”

“The fans have got a connection there with a player. There is just something about the fact that he’s a wide player at Manchester United that makes it that little bit more special.”

Cox detailed how the club went about landing Garnacho and prying him away from Atletico Madrid during lockdown. He divulged, “Our recruitment team profiled all the wide players of that age across Europe, comparing the talents and trying to identify which talent would be the one who would be the best fit for us as a football club.”

“Alejandro would have been at the top of that list. Gerardo Guzman our academy scout in Spain, put Alejandro forward as the best talent available in Spain.”

Due to the restrictions brought about by Covid, United couldn’t utilize some of their charms to lure Garnacho, such as inviting him and his family over to Carrington for a special visit.

Cox hilariously explained that the move could have fallen through because of his two sons!

“I had to do that from my spare bedroom via video call, using a translator. My boys at the time would have been 14 and 10 and I remember vividly that they were arguing with each other while I was trying to sign Alejandro. I still tell my boys now, had that argument rumbled on much longer then we probably wouldn’t have Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United!”

Cox praised Garnacho’s mentality and indicated that the winger got a “taste for the arena at Old Trafford” and would “rise to the occasion.”

He branded the Argentine “a little bit of a showman” for his bold and daring style of play.

