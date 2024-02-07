Man United have still not given up on Chris Rigg chase



Manchester United’s midfield is running out of legs and needs to be upgraded in the summer.

Casemiro, who recently returned from injury, is often seeing involved in last-ditch tackles close to the half-way line while struggling to track back.

The Brazilian’s legs are slowly going and it is clear he is not the best long-term fit for manager Erik ten Hag’s high-transition system.

INEOS are open to moving him on due to his enormous wages, while his midfield partner from last season could also follow suit.

United’s midfield needs a overhaul

Christian Eriksen has not been used since the Tottenham Hotspur game last month and he has struggled in big games and it is clear to see that he does not have the engine anymore.

Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence has somewhat offset these losses but the club must find a long-term partner for the academy graduate.

There have been links with Ederson, Joao Neves and Adrien Rabiot and Sunderland Echo have now revealed that the Red Devils are keeping an eye on Sunderland’s 16-year-old wonderkid Chris Rigg.

Despite his tender age, the midfielder has already made 11 appearances for the senior team including seven this term, and has scored twice this campaign.

United are not the only side chasing the England U17 international’s signature, with Premier League rivals Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool all monitoring the starlet while Bayern Munich are also lurking with interest.

The player is yet to sign a professional deal and could be available for any elite side if they choose to pursue.

However, a broad agreement has already verbally been agreed with the Black Cats and the player is also a fan and has ambitions of captaining the team.

The player’s camp is aware that staying at The Stadium of Light would be the best course of action considering the young players being given a chance currently at the club instead of moving to an established side and again going through the grind of reserve team football.

“At 16, Rigg is not yet eligible to sign professional terms and could, technically, move to another club tomorrow if he wanted to.

“Rigg stayed at the Academy of Light after being convinced by the pathway at Sunderland, which has started to produce the goods for the club in recent years.

Rigg attracting plenty of interest

“There is a feeling amongst Rigg’s camp that his development would be better served playing for Sunderland’s first-team, rather than falling into the trap of becoming stuck playing under-21s football for a major club.

“The Echo understands that Bayern Munich are keen as are Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.”

Rigg can play both as the defensive midfielder as the central midfielder and United had opted against signing the wonderkid last summer due to the excessive demands from Sunderland.

Rigg became the club’s youngest-ever outfield player when he made his debut in the FA Cup against Fulham.

With INEOS set to scout for younger talents, United should leave no stone unturned in trying to secure the services of such a promising young star.