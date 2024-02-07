Manchester United are monitoring Copenhagen prodigy Roony Bardghji



Manchester United have intensified their scouting of Copenhagen’s talented youngster, Roony Bardghji, in preparation for his team’s upcoming Champions League encounter against Manchester City.

The 18-year-old Bardghji, a striking figure on the field, has captured United’s attention following his memorable performance in the UCL group stage.

United’s interest in the winger was piqued after Bardghji’s remarkable winner against them in November, during a thrilling 4-3 victory for the Danish champions.

His composure and skill in finding the net have not only impressed the fans but also United’s scouting team, who were present to witness his prowess during the Atlantic Ocean Cup in Portugal.

This event is crucial for Scandinavian clubs, helping them regain their momentum after the winter break.

Bardghji’s journey with Copenhagen has been nothing short of meteoric.

Since making his senior debut shortly after his 16th birthday in 2021, he has rapidly risen through the ranks, showcasing his talent by scoring his first goal for the club just a week later.

This season alone, he has found the back of the net 11 times, increasing his market value substantially. Copenhagen is expected to demand a record fee for the Swedish Under-21 international, with estimates hovering around £17 million.

While Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, is gearing up to counter Bardghji’s threat in their Champions League fixture, United’s interest seems more vested.

The Red Devils are reportedly seeking a right-winger after their decision to part ways with Jadon Sancho, and Bardghji’s consistent performances have placed him firmly on their radar.

They will monitor Bardghji’s progress in his club’s next fixture against Molde and during both legs of the Copenhagen-City clash.