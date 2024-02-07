Manchester United could be handed Champions League qualification lifeline by old rivals Liverpool

Manchester United’s wretched first half of the season has left them with a mountain to climb to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s side have enjoyed somewhat of a return to form since the turn of the year but are still eight points behind fourth place – in 6th position.

However, changes to next year’s qualification rules mean that fifth place may be enough to secure a ticket to Europe’s elite competition.

With the Champions League adding an extra four teams next year, UEFA will be handing the spots to leagues who perform well in this year’s European tournaments.

United have blown their chance to leave their mark on the continent, having been dumped out at the group stage, earlier in the campaign.

Newcastle also fell at the first hurdle so United, and others, will be relying on England’s remaining representatives to go all the way in order to be granted the extra place.

This means Liverpool could be one of the sides to do United a major favour in qualifying for next year’s Champions League by getting to the latter stages of the Europa League, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to bow out of Anfield with a bang and winning another European trophy would be a fitting way to end his reign at the club.

United fans were left delighted at the news the German coach will be leaving Liverpool at the end of this season after the outstanding job he has done with their bitter rivals.

But, there could now be a scenario which sees United fans backing Liverpool success in order for them to sneak into Europe’s big time, next year.

However, United still have a lot of work to do before they can be thinking about any such issues, with Ten Hag’s men needing a big push to get into the top five.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are the two teams United will have their eye on. They lie eight and six points behind the pair who sit in 4th and 5th, respectively.

United travel to play an injury-hit Villa side at Villa Park this Sunday in what looks like a crunch game in the race for the top spots.