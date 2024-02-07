Manchester United fixture changes announced for March

Manchester United have had their fixtures for March confirmed by the Premier League.

The club’s official website has reported that two more matches have been moved to accommodate live television coverage.

“The Reds begin next month with the Manchester derby against City, and the Etihad Stadium encounter has already been switched to Sunday 3 March, kicking off at 15:30 GMT”. The match will be boradcast on Sky Sports for British viewers.

The Red Devils will be aiming to give a much better account of themselves when they last travelled to the Etihad.

A 6-3 loss glossed over the game as they were losing 6-1 before a late brace from Anthony Martial spared the Erik ten Hag’s blushes somewhat.

The following weekend’s match against Everton has moved to a Saturday lunchtime slot and will be played on the 9th of March at 12.30 GMT at Old Trafford. Coverage will take place on TNT Sports in the UK.

The club will aim to continue their fine form against the Toffees, against whom they have won their last four games on the bounce.

In fact, the game at Goodison earlier in the season will always be remembered for the magical bicycle kick that Alejandro Garnacho conjured up inside the opening minutes of play.

The home clash versus Sheffield United has not been selected for television on Saturday 16th March but the fixture could be changed if the Red Devils were to make it into the quarter finals of the FA Cup, as the fixtures are scheduled for this weekend.

Manchester United’s fifth round opponents will be confirmed tonight and the match will be played on February 28th.

After the international break, United return to action away to Brentford and this match will now take place on the Saturday evening of the 30th of March at 20.00 BST, and will be covered by Sky Sports.

United will be looking to do the double over the Bees after Scott McTominay’s last minute heroics, in which he scored a late brace to rescue his side at Old Trafford in October.