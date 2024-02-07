“Mature beyond his years”: Dimitar Berbatov likens “courageous” and “special” Kobbie Mainoo to Paul Scholes



Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has likened Kobbie Mainoo to Paul Scholes and indicated the youngster boasts of the same composure and attributes as the club legend.

Mainoo has been a revelation since he came into the team.

He scored the first senior goal of his career in the FA Cup win against Newport County. He followed it up with a first Premier League just days later vs. Wolves.

Mainoo’s goal at the Molineux was a thing of beauty. He embarked on a brilliant solo run before expertly tucking the ball away into the bottom corner. Even more significant is that it was a last-minute winner that sealed the win for United.

Rio Ferdinand recently compared Mainoo’s style of play to that of former AC Milan star Clarence Seedorf – one of the best midfielders of his generation.

However, according to Berbatov who spoke to [via Betfair], Mainoo is more like Scholes.

The ex-United goalscorer said, “The goal he scored against Wolves was great because it shows that he’s mature beyond his years. He had the courage to try something different in the last minute of the game and it was a special moment.”

“Mainoo is a special player, but as with every 18-year-old, we must just let them play because at the moment, Kobbie is just enjoying football in its purest form and that’s what I like to see. You have to go back to the likes of Paul Scholes, Giggsy, Gary Neville, and when that crop of players broke through to see players so young seem so mature.”

“Now with Kobbie, you can see he plays the game with such confidence. He’s composed and he knows how to play the game. Of course, we all hope he’ll get better because he’s still so young. Players like him are special individuals. You see them play at a young age and they clearly have the talent.”

The Bulgarian urged Mainoo to now work on his weaknesses and aim to get better so as to help the team.

Another ex-player who waxed lyrical about the 18-year-old is Giggs.

The Welshman told the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel, “Yeah, I mean, he looks like one of them players who as soon as the ball comes to him he’s got it sorted.”

“You know, he knows where… he’s aware of where the spaces, he’s aware if he’s getting closed down, whether he needs to take one touch just around the corner or take a few more touches.”

Mainoo will undoubtedly be looking to extend his fine form when United take on Aston Villa on Sunday in a crucial away fixture.

