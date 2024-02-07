Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes another visit to Carrington and Old Trafford as INEOS revolution gathers pace



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% stake in Manchester United hasn’t even been ratified and yet, it can be argued that more changes have been brought about under them than in the previous decade of Glazer ownership.

The boyhood United fan has been extremely involved in the process.

Be it taking meetings, talking to fans about their concerns or taking on the Old Trafford project hands-on, it’s been a whirlwind few weeks.

The INEOS revolution is now gathering pace as Manchester Evening News reports Ratcliffe recently had another visit to Carrington.

His team was in Manchester to attend the Munich Memorial on February 6 but chose to make even better use of his time.

Therefore, a day before the memorial service, he visited Carrington and led a new round of meetings at the club.

Unsurprising to anyone who has seen how they operate so far, Sir Dave Brailsford accompanied him on this visit as well.

It is his third visit to the club in just over a month and this one, as per the report’s source, was him “getting down to business” and accelerating plans for when they get regulatory approval.

Currently, his team are doing a thorough audit of the existing structure at the club.

Therefore, their presence is paramount to getting the nuts and bolts tightened in a process that has clearly come in for a lot of criticism.

Consequently, the report states that Ratcliffe has been so involved in the process that when he is not at Carrington, United staff flies to Monaco to keep him in the loop.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report that so huge has the scale of upheaval been that some at United are in the dark over INEOS’ plans.

More meetings with the chief decision maker will hopefully go a long way towards providing clarity regarding the same as United finally starts taking steps to shed itself from Glazers’ ownership malaise.

