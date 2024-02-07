Video: Leaked Man United 2024/25 home and away kits with Snapdragon logo



A video has emerged on social media seemingly leaking how Manchester United’s home and away kits for the 2024/25 season will look like.

The rumoured kits appear like they’ll finally have the Snapdragon logo for the first time.

Last year, United confirmed that they signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with U.S-based firm Qualcomm to put the company’s Snapdragon brand on the front of the club’s iconic jerseys.

Qualcomm will replace Teamviewer as the Red Devils’ front-of-shirt sponsor. It’s thought to be the largest jersey deal in football at more than the $80 million a year General Motors paid before TeamViewer.

It was relayed that the arrangement would take effect for the 2024/25 season and according to the leaked kits, it seems that this will certainly be the case.

The away kit is dark blue with red Adidas stripes.

The home jersey is obviously red and boasts of black stripes.

It’s important to note that there is no official confirmation that these kits will actually be the ones worn by the players next term.

They could also be early drafts or prototypes of several options under consideration.

At first glance, they give a strong impression of United’s iconic United’s 2002/03 shirts that featured the Vodafone sponsor logo.

That season, Sir Alex Ferguson’s men overcame an eight-point deficit from defending champions Arsenal to wrest back the title and lift the Premier League trophy.

Ruud van Nistelrooy finished as the campaign’s top scorer with an incredible 25 goals. The Dutchman also won the Player of the Season award with Fergie scooping up the Manager of the Season prize.

The major difference between the leaked kit and the shirt worn in 2022/23 is that the former will be made by Adidas as opposed to Nike which made the latter.

