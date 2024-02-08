Adidas finally resolve Man United kit woes after player complained they were too tight



Adidas have confirmed that they finally solved Manchester United’s kit woes and addressed the concerns previously raised by the players.

Last year, Erik ten Hag’s stars complained that the player-issued kits were too tight and were somewhat of a hindrance during games.

According to The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, it’s believed that the players were forced to wear replica shirts since October.

The official Adidas kits were ditched.

It’s understood that United players had not worn the official home socks since the second game of the campaign against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-0 by Ange Postecoglou’s men who dominated proceedings in North London.

In particular, Andre Onana is understood to have experienced challenges with his goalkeeper jersey.

Keegan reveals that the Cameroonian who was signed in the summer from Inter Milan, found his top too tight and had resorted to using a looser replica version as a resolution.

The Mail adds, “Manufacturers adidas sought to make what an insider called ‘light amendments’.”

“They had hoped to resolve the situation by December, but the fix took longer than expected. For the 3-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, though, United were back in player-issue socks, with Onana in his player-issue jersey.”

An individual speaking on behalf of Adidas said about the matter, “United wore an updated design of the home sock.”

“This has the same material and quality they have worn throughout the season, as with all club-issued socks.”

United return to action this Sunday when they make their way to Villa Park to come up against Unai Emery’s top-four challenging side.

Ten Hag’s men won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in dramatic fashion, a 3-2 comeback victory that saw Rasmus Hojlund net his first Premier League goal.

