“All we’ve heard for years…”: Section of Man United staff describe difference between Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe



Some members of Manchester United staff have revealed the stark differences so far between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the much-maligned Glazer family.

This comes as Ratcliffe closes in on the ratification of his partial investment into the club by the Premier League.

The deal will see the British businessman granted full control of the club’s sporting operations, which he intends to subject to a radical overhaul.

Soon after the confirmation on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe had struck an agreement with the Glazers, the petrochemicals billionaire and some of his most trusted allies and confidants held a series of meetings with club staff.

In these conversations, Ratcliffe and INEOS explained their vision and objectives going forward.

The talks were described as a breath of fresh air and very encouraging.

A number of United staffers spoke to ESPN and revealed the exact nature of what was said and even outlined the very notable differences between Ratcliffe and the Glazers.

One insider said, “Everyone left the room feeling 10-foot tall. All we have heard for years has been about cutbacks and engagement targets, so to hear somebody tell us that we are going to be a football club again was long overdue and a refreshing change. It was also nice to be in the same room as the person in charge. That has never happened with the Glazers.”

Another remarked, “Sir Jim said that we were as important to the club’s success as the players. He said that the club couldn’t move forward and succeed without us all working together, as one, and that we were all part of the same team with the sole objective of making everything better.”

Mark Ogden notes how different the perception of the Glazers is in England compared to their home country. They’re adored by Bucs fans in Tampa Bay, who apparently say “they brought hope” to the NFL franchise.

The Glazers bought the Bucs in 1995 from an unpopular owner and immediately invested in the team. They also built a new training centre and pumped funds into improving the stadium.

The Bucs won the Superbowl LV in 2021 after securing the services of legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Darcie Glazer is known to host several parties and social gatherings related to the Bucs – a far cry from how she and her family have treated United since they arrived in 2005.

An insider at United relayed, “Sir Jim and his team were really positive when they spoke to us.” Another one added, ” Without saying it directly, they were saying, ‘We know it’s a bit s—, but we can make it better if we all work together.’ It was inspiring to listen to.”

Hopefully, the Ratcliffe era marks a much-needed departure from what everyone has grown accustomed to under the Glazers. Already, the early signs are promising.

