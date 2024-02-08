Aston Villa hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United’s transfer policy is expected to drastically change with the introduction of INEOS, taking control of the sporting structure at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a busy and constructive summer with his team in need of the right reinforcements to take the club forward on the pitch.

A new right-back has been touted with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries a name consistently linked with the position.

However, as reported by Sport Witness, United may now face competition from a Premier League rival for the Dutchman’s signature.

Aston Villa have registered their interest in the defender who is likely to be moved on at the end of the season.

Dumfries’ contract runs out at in the summer of 2025 and Inter will be hoping to cash in on the player to recoup the €12.5 million paid to PSV in 2021.

With Villa enjoying a fine season under Unai Emery, they will be looking to continue their progress by having a productive summer window.

Dumfries has been earmarked as the perfect player to add experience and quality to their squad but Ten Hag will be hoping his compatriot holds out for a move to Manchester.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka currently share right-back responsibilities Old Trafford but rumours on an upgrade have been rife since Ten Hag’s arrival.

However, with other areas of the pitch requiring more urgent surgery, the pair have soldiered on to save United funds in the market.

No official bids have gone in from either club for Dumfries but INEOS will no doubt be doing their due diligence on targets they will be aiming for in the summer.

United and Villa go face-to-face on the field this coming Sunday, in what is a crunch game for the top four places in the Premier League this season.