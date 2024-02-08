Bayern Munich are ready to double Manchester United target Ronald Araujo’s wages to bring him to Germany

Bayern Munich are prepared to double Ronald Araújo’s wages to sign him from Barcelona. The Uruguayan has long been linked with a move to Manchester United.

This is according to Sport, who claim that “the German club is convinced that Barça will give in and sell the central defender if the amount is significant”.

“Bayern are absolutely convinced that there is a match with Araujo. The German club has set a strategy to achieve the signing of the Blaugrana centre back this summer and they believe that the operation will end up coming to fruition”.

The outlet continues that “Bayern have been working on the signing for some time and they hope that Barça will end up opening the door to negotiations due to their urgent need to enter, so they will bid very hard to raise doubts in the Blaugrana club”.

The total deal could be in and around €100m.

The Catalan newspaper argues that Bayern have decided to “go all out” for Araujo in the final months of the previous year. The Germans are aware of their defensive problems and needs a top-level centre back to compete at the highest level in Europe.

“The Uruguayan has always been clear and absolutely prioritises continuing at Barça, but Bayern can convince him in two ways: sportingly, with a solid project built to win the Champions League and be hegemonic for many years at the highest level and economically, by offering him a deal which would more than double the possible renewal offer that Barça could offer him in the coming weeks”.

Sport claim that Araujo wants to stay at El Blaugrana, “but the time has also come for him to feel valued” and the door may be opening ever so slightly for him to move on from the Camp Nou.

It has been reported that Man United have already offered to double the defender’s wage but to no avail as the player was keen to stay in Barcelona.

In fact, the Uruguay international recently spoke out on the interest in him in the summer.

It has also been relayed here that United made fresh enquiries for the player in the January window but the Catalan club knocked back any approach by claiming that “there is nothing to talk about” in relation to the player and an exit.

However, it also been reported that Bayern’s move for Araujo could also pave the way for United to make a move for long-term target, Matthijs de Ligt.