Ben Jacobs offers crucial update on Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit of Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain are still in the running to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer, sports journalist Ben Jacobs has warned.

As relayed by The Peoples Person, the Ligue 1 giants expressed an interest Rashford during the past summer transfer window following his standout performance last season during which he scored 30 goals in all competitions.

Instead, the Parisians were left disappointed when the England international decided to instead sign a new deal with United. But while Rashford’s commitment to Erik ten Hag’s team was a welcome development, this season has proven to be a trying time in the 26 year old’s career, with things not going to plan for both the player and the club.

While Rashford and United have battled on the pitch during much if not most of the current campaign, the star winger’s behaviour off the pitch has only added to United’s woes. Aside from controversially hosting a birthday party hours after United’s bitter 3-0 loss to Manchester City earlier this season, Rashford was also found guilty of going on a tequila bender, subsequently missing United’s training ahead of their FA Cup tie against Newport County.

Unlike the Jadon Sancho controversy, however, Rashford’s came to a satisfactory conclusion, with the 26 year old owning up to his mistakes and ultimately being welcomed back into the fold by Erik ten Hag following their reconciliation.

Since then, Rashford has been reinstated as the club’s starting left winger. While his performances have been rocky, he scored the crucial opening goal in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers right in his first game back since the controversy.

But while he may not yet be back to his peak form for United, this has apparently not dissuaded PSG from considering making a bid for Rashford when the summer transfer window opens.

Yesterday, Jacobs told CaughtOffside that there is still a very real chance that the Parisian club may look to swipe Rashford away from Old Trafford despite his commitment to United.

“Marcus Rashford is also a historical PSG target. The club were keen prior to Rashford extending his stay at Old Trafford, but after taking meetings in Paris they felt they were being used as leverage,” the sports journalist explained. For the reigning Ligue 1 champions, talent is not the only thing they’re looking for from Rashford.

Jacobs explained that the club remains aware that Kylian Mbappe’s future is still uncertain, meaning that a replacement should be found in case the Frenchman decides to depart Paris. Rafael Leao and Benjamin Sesko were also named as possible replacements.

Ultimately, the journalist believes that any potential move would hinge on Rashford’s desires, explaining: “Rashford would first have to indicate he has changed his stance on leaving otherwise PSG don’t want to waste time trying for a transfer without clear player buy-in.”

Still, with the transfer window not set to reopen until the summer, Rashford has the rest of the season still to focus on, with an impressive performance on the pitch crucial for the player no matter whether he decides to continue building his career at Old Trafford or secure a big-money move.