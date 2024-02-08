Brentford manager Thomas Frank admits that Manchester United target Ivan Toney will most likely be sold in the summer

Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, has admitted that Manchester United target, Ivan Toney, will most likely be sold in the summer.

Speaking to Danish outlet, Tipsbladet, Frank claimed “it is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer”.

However, the Brentford coach warned that this does not mean the player will come cheap.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now. He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him in a top team”.

The Brentford boss asserted that the club actually received no bids for the player in the January window despite a lot of speculation “but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him”.

The English forward had a wonderful season last year, scoring 20 Premier League goals, however things turned sour for him when he was banned for eight months for breaching FA rules around betting.

The 27 year old returned in January and scored a free kick in Brentford’s win over Nottingham Forest.

The striker has been rumoured to be a target for bigger clubs for a long time as United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked with a move for him.

However, at one point it seemed that Brentford may have actually succeeded in keeping the player at the club has reports emerged that they were confident of tying the player down to a new deal.

Nonetheless, the striker had his say with an interview with Sky Sports where he claimed, “you can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere but I think it’s obvious I want to play for a top club. Everybody wants to play for a top club that is fighting for titles”.

The Peoples Person has also recently given its view on the matter claiming that the striker should be United’s “undisputed number one target” for the strikers’ department.

With the player and now seemingly club open to a move, it may just come into fruition. The deal would certainly fall in line with INEOS’ strategy of signing British based players who have performed well in the Premier League.