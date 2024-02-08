Casemiro’s market value has tanked since joining Manchester United



A strategy shift reported under INEOS that is resonating with Manchester United fans is the club targeting young and hungrier players in the transfer market.

After years of putting tape over a leaking tank by buying short-term, often older players in a problem position, it is a fresh change of pace.

Furthermore, young players often have the best years of their career ahead of them and the chances of them trending upwards are higher than someone who has already played the best football of his career elsewhere.

Like Casemiro. The Brazilian arrived during the 2022 summer transfer window for £60 million on a five-year contract.

After an encouraging first season, his form has not matched those levels again and now he looks a step slower than the game.

As per Transfermarkt, his market value since joining United has taken a nosedive, going from £43 million when he joined the club to £26 million as of December 2023.

Considering United paid £60 million for him on a five-year contract and he is yet to complete his second year, his value should have been around £48 million (12*5=60) as per amortisation.

The fact that his market value is already nearly half that number shows that not only did United overpay for him, but his value has also crashed quicker than anyone expected.

But is it really unexpected considering United were buying a 30-year-old who had been run into the ground by Real Madrid during their most glorious era?

Casemiro just continues a trend of either United overpaying or the player failing spectacularly at the club.

The likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho are sure to trend the same way and transfer success stories at Old Trafford are few and far between a glut of failures.

Casemiro is by no means the most egregious one, but he perfectly encapsulates the scattergun and panic-ridden approach to the market under the Glazer regime.

