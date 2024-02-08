Five players whose deals expire in 2025 that INEOS could look to bring in to Man United

Manchester United have finally decided to change their transfer strategy.

New controllers of football operations INEOS have decided that the club is likely to pursue a different policy when it comes to recruiting talent in the summer.

It has been reported that United will aim to target players who are entering the last year of their deal. This is sensible as they are likely to get better value for money and make their cash stretch further as Sir Jim Ratcliffe will aim to plug the plethora of holes in this current United squad.

As the Red Devils aim to bolster their defensive, midfield and attacking options, here are some players that United could target together with an evaluation of how likely or successful a deal could be for both parties. All players mentioned below have contracts that currently run out in the summer of 2025.

Denzel Dumfries

Ever since Erik ten Hag arrived on English shores, he has been linked with bringing in a right back. However, four transfer windows have passed and no right-sided full back has been signed.

Diogo Dalot has recently found form again, including an incredible goal-saving block against West Ham on Sunday.

However, Dumfries is a name that has been consistently linked with the club and Ten Hag has form for bringing in players with Eredivisie experience. The experienced right back played in the Champions League final last year and has played 20 times for Inter this season as they sit four point above the rest in Serie A.

The right back would certainly bring a wealth of experience and attacking options and would complement Dalot well to create a strong right back department, especially if Aaron Wan-Bissaka can be moved on for a decent fee. Deal probability: 7/10

Leny Yoro

United have also been heavily linked to French starlet, Leny Yoro. The centre back has been linked to numerous clubs such as the Red Devils, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

However Lille will still most likely demand a fee in excess of €60m and it has been reported that Real Madrid are very interested in the player to add to their collection of young French stars.

Yoro would be an incredibly exciting signing but the club would need to act fast and it is questionable that the fee would be that minimal. There is no doubt the Mancunian side will try their best to secure the services of the defender. Deal Probability: 7/10

Joshua Kimmich

Since the beginning of the year, the Red Devils have been linked with this surprise target. Kimmich is said to be prepared to leave German giants Bayern Munich and United could be a possible destination as they were said to be “leading the race” for the midfielder.

The German international would bring copious amounts of experience and talent to the United midfield and would be a wonderful addition in many ways.

Two problems however would be the age profile of a player – he is 29 years old – and whether he would see United as a step down from Bayern. Moreover, he would demand huge wages. In some ways it would be a similar deal to that of Casemiro, minus the huge transfer fee.

Kimmich, therefore, does not fit the normal profile of an INEOS prospect. Deal Probability: 4/10

Khephren Thuram

The 22 year old midfielder is another player who has been rumoured to have been on United’s radar for a long time. In the summer United were linked to the Frenchman alongside numerous European giants.

The Nice player, much like Jean-Clair Todibo, is a natural name to link to United due to INEOS’ ownership of both teams. Sir Jim Ratcliffe will know the ins and outs of the young player’s deal and will certainly aim to bring the energetic midfield man to Old Trafford if he is seen as sufficient upgrade to the current lineup. Deal Probability: 7/10

Ivan Toney

Finally, the Brentford striker is another possibility for Ten Hag’s side to explore in the summer. Rasmus Hojlund seems to be coming into his own lately as he has scored his tenth goal of the season at the weekend.

However, it is generally accepted that United need help in the striking department and the 27 year old is in the prime of his career according to his boss, Thomas Frank.

Being a Premier League-proven goal scorer will still mean the player will command a sizeable sum. However there are not many English players capable of scoring 20 goals a season in the league.

United have to make a decision whether or not they will want to give Hojlund free rein to be United’s main man and bring in an obvious back up or whether they will bring in an established star to challenge the Dane’s spot as undeniable first choice striker.

If the former Atalanta striker continues to grow, it seems unlikely Unuted would want to hinder his progress by bringing in an established star. Deal Probability: 5/10