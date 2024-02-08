Harry Kane reveals which Man United legend he looked up to

Manchester United has been home to some of the world’s greatest players over its rich and illustrious history.

The club has helped shape talented young men into global superstars, providing children around the world with heroes and role models to look up to.

As reported by the BBC, England captain Harry Kane was no different to any of us growing up and has revealed his boyhood idol in a recent interview.

David Beckham was the hero to many during the late 90’s and early 00’s and Kane admitted United’s number 7 was the one player he looked up to.

“I used to look up to players like David Beckham. I would have done anything Beckham said when I was a kid.” he said.

A famous picture of the pair has done the rounds, featuring a young Kane with Becks at a David Beckham Football Academy launch back in 2005, underlining his admiration for the United man.

Kane then spoke about moving into a similar role after an incredible decade of goalscoring that has left him playing hero to many children across Europe.

“Now I’m in that situation – there are a lot of young boys and girls looking up to me. You listen to your role models,” he added.

Given Kane’s allegiance to the United legend, it makes it even more of a surprise that the Red Devils weren’t able to strike a deal to bring the lethal marksman to Old Trafford.

Having previously built hugely successful sides around top English talent, Kane looked a shoo-in to lead United’s frontline at some point.

However, the ship looks to have sailed with the England man now plying his trade for German giants Bayern Munich after leaving Spurs last summer.

Kane has gone on to break records in Germany, including becoming the fastest player to reach 20 goals in a Bundesliga season – a feat he completed in less than half the time it took previous holder, Uwe Seeler, who set the record in 1963-64.

He currently sits on 28 goals in 27 games in all competitions in his first year with Bayern and will no doubt be adding more to that tally as Thomas Tuchel’s men look to hunt down Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga and launch an assault on the Champions League trophy.

Kane will surely add to his trophy cabinet in the coming months, which has been undeservedly bare up to now, before deciding his next move that will allow him to see out the end of his outstanding career – possibly at Old Trafford.