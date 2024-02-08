“He once told me…”: Richard Keys shockingly says Jose Mourinho wanted Man United sack



TV presenter Richard Keys has strongly hinted that Jose Mourinho orchestrated his own sacking from Manchester United.

Keys went on to state that Mourinho knew he would be fired by the club weeks before he was officially relieved of his duties.

Mourinho was let go by the Red Devils in 2018 after a run of poor results. The final nail in the coffin was a disastrous loss at the hands of Liverpool.

His final days at Old Trafford were marred by dressing room unrest and publicly falling out with multiple stars.

In particular, Mourinho clashed with Paul Pogba. Fractures in his relationship with the Frenchman started appearing when the World Cup winner was stripped of the vice-captaincy.

The two were later filmed having a heated disagreement at the club’s training ground.

At United, the Portuguese coach won a Europa League and EFL Cup double during the 2016/17 campaign. He won 84 of his 144 matches in charge.

After vacating his post with the Red Devils, successive spells followed at Tottenham Hotpur and AS Roma. Both tenures ended in failure for Mourinho, who is now out of a job.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that after his sacking at Roma, the 61-year-old is interested in a return to United as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Apparently, Mourinho feels he has unfinished business with the 20-time English champions.

Keys compared current under-fire Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino to Mourinho’s time at United. Chelsea were of course beaten 4-2 by Wolves last weekend.

The Blues are in turmoil and pressure is mounting on Pochettino to mastermind an upturn in fortunes or else he could be gone sooner rather than later

Keys explained that much like Mourinho when he was at United, Pochettino appeared flat and out of ideas during his side’s clash vs. Wolves.

The TV Presenter then gave some very interesting details of a previous private conversation he held with Mourinho.

“Jose Mourinho once called Arsene Wenger ‘an expert in failure’. The irony is that it was Mourinho who went on to become the expert – racking up £80m in pay-offs!”

“His latest sacking in Rome followed the usual pattern – row, rant, then retreat with the money.”

“He once told me he knew he’d be sacked at United for leaving Pogba out of three consecutive games – at a time when the Frenchman’s stock was at its highest. All planned. And it worked perfectly. He wanted the sack. He got it.”

Keys added, “Never mind that he went on to say that his biggest regret at Old Trafford wasn’t that he should have left at the end of the first season – but taking the job in the first place. How does that sit with those suggesting he’s got ‘unfinished business’ at United?”

The 66-year-old pointed out a scenario in which Mourinho could go back to Stamford Bridge if Pochettino were to leave.

