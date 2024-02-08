Imminent changes to VAR will hopefully improve Manchester United’s luck with the system

The introduction of VAR to the Premier League was designed to improve the state of the game in the biggest league in the world.

However, the new technology has asked more questions than it has answered, with consistent inconsistencies plaguing the enjoyment of games up-and-down the country.

Whilst senior figures insist VAR has been good for the competition, they do accept improvements need to be made.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News, Premier League chief football officer, Tony Scholes has spoken on the changes he would like to implement.

Fan experience in the stadiums has been a hot topic with VAR and Scholes agrees that does need to get better, as does the length of time it’s taking officials to make decisions and the amount of checks that occur per 90 minutes.

“[AN] area where the VAR experience is poor is the in-stadium experience for the supporter. It’s nowhere near good enough. We know it’s not. It affects supporters’ enjoyment of the game, and we know it needs to change,” said Scholes.

Communication between officials in Stockley Park and on the field seems to take an age at and Scholes as aiming to improve that.

“[Another issue] is the time that it takes to do the reviews, or to do the checks. We’re doing too many checks, we’re taking too long doing them as well,” he added.

Manchester United will certainly welcome any improvements, having been on the wrong side of VAR more than the good since its introduction.

This season alone has seen multiple decisions go against Erik ten Hag’s men, costing them some big games and points in the process.

Two huge calls in London in the early stages of the season played a part in United losing away games to Tottenham and Arsenal, respectively.

A Christian Romero handball wasn’t spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a controversial and lengthy offside check chalked off what would have been a late Alejandro Garnacho winner at the Emirates.

Jonny Evans then saw a dream second debut goal against Burnley ruled out due to an offside on Rasmus Hojlund, who was doing little to impact play.

Hojlund was then penalised for contact with Rodri which gave Manchester City a penalty to open the scoring in a derby that United were holding their own in to that point.

Additionally, Scott McTominay thought he’d gave United an early lead at Craven Cottage in November only to see his effort ruled out for a ‘subjective offside’ on Harry Maguire.

Despite VAR boasting it has improved on-field decisions by over 10%, it’s clear improvements are required and the whole league – including United – would welcome the changes proposed by the powers that be.