INEOS unlikely to enter bidding war for Ivan Toney



Despite the recent good form in front of goal, Manchester United have still scored fewer goals than newly-promoted Luton Town.

Big-money summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is hitting form at the right time but manager Erik ten Hag has no other out-and-out No 9s at his disposal.

Anthony Martial is sidelined and is leaving in the summer while Marcus Rashford has struggled up front this campaign.

This is exactly why the Dutchman was eager for reinforcements via the loan market in January but FFP concerns meant nothing was forthcoming.

Striker hunt

The club will aim to add an elite striker in the summer to support the Dane and there have been links with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee and Brian Brobbey.

All three are young and their arrival might impact the minutes that Hojlund gets out in the middle.

The ideal arrival would be an experienced front man from whom the Denmark international can learn from while also reducing the burden on the 20-year-old’s shoulders.

A move for Ivan Toney of Brentford makes a lot of sense with Thomas Frank recently claiming that the England international would be sold in the summer.

He is 27 currently, is proven in the Premier League and fits with INEOS’ vision. The Englishman had scored 21 times last season and already has two goals in as many games after his return from suspension.

However, the Bees are said to be holding out for £100m for their talisman and as per The Daily Star, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not prepared to pay that much even though Ten Hag remains an admirer.

“Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is keen to land a top-class forward ahead of next season – and is keeping tabs on Toney.

“United are also interested in the 27-year-old, but are concerned at reports claiming Brentford would want around £100m for their prize asset.

Complicated Toney chase

“New United joint-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe knows he must invest significant sums in new signings but he believes Toney is not worth £100m – and is understood to value the forward closer to the £70m mark.

“Ratcliffe also knows Chelsea and Arsenal are leading the race to sign Toney, and is not prepared to engage in a Dutch auction for him with two of his biggest rivals.”

The reasons provided are logical. Toney has no experience of playing in the Champions League and this might well be his his last contract, meaning he would have very little resale value.

INEOS might think they can get bang for their buck if they look elsewhere with Brentford’s valuation well off the mark.