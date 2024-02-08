“Initial discussions already took place”: Fabrizio Romano gives update on Kobbie Mainoo contract talks



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have already started the process of handing Kobbie Mainoo a new deal to secure his long-term future with the club.

Mainoo has been a revelation for United ever since he got back into the team after a long-term injury lay-off.

What has struck out most from his game is the way he plays with such composure and maturity – attributes that have clearly endeared him to Erik ten Hag who consistently picks him ahead of more experienced and seasoned professionals.

Mainoo scored the first senior goal of his career during United’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Newport County in January.

He followed that up with a first Premier League goal against Wolves at the Molineux just days later. His strike vs. Gary O’Neill’s men was a thing of beauty.

The 18-year-old embarked on a solo run during the dying embers of the game and beat multiple opposition defenders before finally tucking the ball into the bottom-right corner to secure the win for United.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are keen to reward Mainoo with a new deal to reward his incredible progress under Ten Hag this term.

It’s understood that the homegrown midfielder has impressed the coaching staff with his abilities.

It was thought that a new contract for Mainoo would only be discussed in the summer after the season comes to an end but according to Romano, the club are not wasting time and are already making moves to tie Mainoo down to extended terms.

Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Understand Manchester United have already prepared new contract proposal for Kobbie Mainoo.”

“Initial discussions already took place with his camp to advance in talks over new deal.”

“Manchester United want Kobbie to be crucial part of the project with salary rise also included.”

Mainoo is set to return to action when United travel to take on top four aspirants Aston Villa on Sunday.

