Jesse Lingard opens up on surprise move to South Korean side FC Seoul

Former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard secured a surprise move to FC Seoul earlier this week.

The decision to move to South Korea come as a shock to many after Lingard had offered his services to a raft of clubs across Europe.

Lingard was without employment after being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of his twelve month contract he signed after leaving United.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, the attacking midfielder has spoken on the move to Asia at his official unveiling.

“I’m very excited. It is a new challenge, but I have accepted it. I’m here, I’m ready to embrace the culture, it is a new beginning for me, a new chapter in my career and I just want to enjoy playing football again.

“I want to put a smile on people’s faces and show the Korean fans what I can do,” he said.

Despite “multiple verbal offers”, Lingard said it was the level of interest that Seoul showed that persuaded him to make the move overseas and he cannot wait to repay the faith the club have placed in him.

“When FC Seoul came into the equation, the commitment that they showed… they flew to Manchester to watch me train. The commitment shown by the club made up my mind about where I wanted to go.

“The commitment shown by FC Seoul showed how much interest (they had) and how much they wanted me at the club, so it was only right to repay that and come to the club,” he added.

Lingard admitted that he has always craved “different challenges” and is hoping to “create new memories” in South Korea in the coming months and beyond.

The United academy product leaves England having chalked up over 200 games for United, scoring 35 goals including some important strikes during his spell in the first team.

Lingard spent over two decades at the club, working his way through the youth set-up before making his debut in 2014, under Louis van Gaal.

Everyone connected with United will wish Jesse well in the latest chapter of his career.