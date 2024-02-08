Man United expected to win the race for Khéphren Thuram ahead of Serie A duo



Manchester United’s current midfield options do not suit manager Erik ten Hag’s high-transition gameplan.

Since returning from injury, Casemiro has been often seen sliding into tackles near the halfway line in a bid to avoid tracking back.

Chances of earning a card are high and the Brazilian certainly looks like he has lost a yard of pace.

Same goes for Christian Eriksen who has struggled to influence matters during big games and has not been used by the manager since the Tottenham Hotspur game.

The former Real Madrid superstar has been linked with a move away with Saudi Arabia a potential option while the Dane could be headed to Galatasaray, who failed with a January bid.

Midfield needs refreshing

Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence has been a major boon for the Dutch boss and now the club needs to find the academy graduate a long-term partner.

There have been links with the likes of Joao Neves, Adrien Rabiot, Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners. But INEOS might have other plans.

The British petrochemical giants already own OGC Nice and a move for Khéphren Thuram makes sense. The midfielder’s current contract also ends in 2025, which fits another of INEOS’ plans.

The Frenchman has excelled for the Ligue 1 side, and has the ability to play as the defensive midfielder and as a central midfielder.

Nice are second in the table and Thuram has started 13 games thus far, excelling in shielding the back four which has conceded the fewest goals in the French top division. The defence is marshalled expertly by Jean-Clair Todibo, another United target.

Versatility is a trait highly admired by Ten Hag and as per TuttoMercatoWeb, United will be competing with Serie A clubs for the France international’s services in the summer.

“The Nice midfielder, brother of Nerazzurri striker Marcus, has been carefully followed by Inter and Juventus for some time due to what he has shown so far and his promising future.

Thuram remains a target

“However, Manchester United recently put him on their list of targets and could easily surpass any Italian offers for the Frenchman from Nice.

“Ratcliffe is more inclined than ever to dip into his wallet to strengthen the team in the summer and the player’s valuation starts from a minimum base of 40 million euros.”

The report mentions that Thuram’s agent Rafaela Pimenta had made it clear that a move to a bigger club awaits the 22-year-old.

“I’ll give an example: Khephren Thuram is ready for a big club, but I don’t know if Nice will let him go, he is an important player for their team. We need to evaluate.”

His performances for Nice have earned him his maiden national cap and the son of legendary French star Lilian is a perfect fit for United given his attributes.