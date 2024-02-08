Man United legends differ sharply on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ambitious Old Trafford plans



Manchester United legends Alex Stepney, Gary Pallister, Lou Macari and Sammy MclLroy have all expressed different opinions on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s proposed plans for Old Trafford.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that as the INEOS billionaire closes in on the ratification of his deal by the Premier League, he is strongly considering plans to transform Old Trafford into the ‘Wembley of the North.’

It’s understood that the British businessman is keen to oversee a radical overhaul of United’s iconic home and turn it into a world-leading venue that would make the club the envy of English and European clubs once more.

Ratcliffe is weighing up the creation of a state-of-the-art stadium that rivals the stature of London’s Wembley Stadium.

To achieve his objective, the petrochemicals mogul is seeking financial support from the Government under the ‘Levelling Up’ agenda.

A section of supporters have understandably expressed doubts about completely abandoning Old Trafford in favour of new grounds.

Other sections of fans believe that current times necessitate a new modern stadium altogether.

The Daily Mail spoke to Stepney, Pallister, Macari and MclLroy who gave their respective verdicts on the matter.

Stepney who played over 500 games for the Red Devils said, “I do hospitality and every game they come from China, Australia, America and Argentina. There’s a tremendous history. I think it would be tragic if they moved the stadium. You’ve got the statues of Sir Matt Busby and Jimmy Murphy; the Trinity statue and the Munich memorial as well. You would lose so much of the history, not just for the supporters here but the rest of the world.”

“My preference would be to stay where we are. To rebuild the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand and improve the other parts of the ground with a roof all the way around. Build it up. Surely there are architects who can design that. If we could stay there and redevelop it, we could still get 90,000-100,000 spectators.”

Pallister who enjoyed great success with United and won the PFA Player of the Year in 1992 offered a different opinion. He declared his support for the construction of a new stadium.

The ex-defender remarked, “I hate to say it because I never thought I’d see the day when I would say, ‘Leave Old Trafford’, but the idea of putting a purpose-built, state-of-the-art stadium next door is appealing. As fantastic a stadium as it is — and it’s not as bad as some people have made out — to make it the Wembley of the North might be the way forward.”

“It could cost £2billion to build, which is mind-blowing. But as a player and supporter, to go into a brand-new stadium like Tottenham have got, maybe that’s the step we have to take if we want to keep our place at the top table and be spoken about as one of the elite of world football.”

Pallister added, “The traditionalists want to stay and I get that. It’s understandable that people talk about the history, but we moved away from the Cliff which was synonymous with the Busby Babes and Law, Best and Charlton. You can’t stay in one place forever. You have to move into the present day at some stage, it’s just a matter of which way you do it. Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to be seen to be getting things back on track, and building a 90,000-seat stadium would be a huge statement.”

Macari seemed to agree with Stepney and explained that Old Trafford still gives one goosebumps due to the incredible history it boasts of.

The Scot relayed that he wouldn’t want to lose the feeling of greatness the Theatre of Dreams provides.

He referenced his debut goal in front of the Stretford End as an example of a moment he wouldn’t want to lose.

Macari insisted, “I wouldn’t be happy with that and neither would a lot of supporters. Is there a modern stadium anywhere in the country that we can all say is worth going to? The new Wembley? Come on, there’s nothing about it. I went to Wembley four times as a player in the Seventies and Eighties, and when I go there now it doesn’t do anything for me.”

McILroy who scored 71 goals in 419 games for the 20-time English champions said that he would hate migrating away from Old Trafford.

Like Macari, McILroy noted that Old Trafford carries a special place in his heart due to the memories he created there during his playing days.

He also called for the expansion of the stadium’s capacity without necessarily tearing it down completely.

