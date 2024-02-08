Man United set to miss out on Mehdi Taremi



Manchester United’s recent form aside, the team have struggled to score goals and manager Erik ten Hag was desperate for reinforcements in January.

However, due to FFP concerns, the club failed to bring in a No 9 and the Dutchman will need to get creative to solve the conundrum.

Rasmus Hojlund is hitting form at the right time but apart from the Dane, there is not much else in terms of an established front man.

Anthony Martial is currently sidelined and there are doubts whether he can play any part in the rest of the campaign. He is expected to leave at the expiry of his contract.

Striker hunt

The experiment with Marcus Rashford up top has not worked this season while both Amad Diallo and Omari Forson are more adept out wide.

The club need a striker to support the Denmark international and the club have been linked with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Benjamin Sesko and Brian Brobbey.

All young stars with lots of potential but they are expected to cost a bomb. United are said to be looking at players with expiring contracts due to their budget issues.

One player previously linked with a move to Old Trafford is Mehdi Taremi of Porto. The 31-year-old’s contract ends in June.

🚨⚫️🔵 Inter are closing in on verbal agreement with Piotr Zielinski to join as free agent from July 1. Contract almost ready, final details being sorted. Inter hope to get documents signed this month. ↪️🇮🇷 Same for Mehdi Taremi, almost done — as revealed.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/RsVdD4iFZf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2024

The Iranian is experienced, would be happy to play as a backup and could provide support to Hojlund and not disrupt his growth by being his competitor for minutes.

Taremi has six goals and four assists from 21 starts this season and he managed 31 goals last time out.

Taremi set to join Inter

While not as productive, the Iran international on a Bosman move makes a lot of sense. But as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan have pulled off a shrewd deal for the Porto hitman.

“Inter are closing in on verbal agreement with Piotr Zielinski to join as free agent from July 1. Contract almost ready, final details being sorted.

“Inter hope to get documents signed this month. Same for Mehdi Taremi, almost done — as revealed,” the Italian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It would have been a shrewd piece of business had United pounced but it seems the club have other ideas in mind.