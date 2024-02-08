Manchester United moving to secure Teun Koopmeiners in the summer



After a successful debut season at Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag decided to tweak his tactical set-up ahead of his sophomore campaign.

He wants his team to become the best transition team in history and playing such a high-tempo transition poker with the opposition requires midfielders to have a great engine.

Last season, Casemiro was arguably one of the best players of the team but he has since struggled to adjust to this playing style and since his injury, he has been often seen struggling to track back.

The Brazilian seems to have lost a yard of pace, so has his midfield partner from last season, Christian Eriksen.

United’s midfield overhaul

The Dane was being eyed by Galatasaray and Saudi clubs while INEOS are ready to move on the former Real Madrid star due to his high wages.

Kobbie Mainoo has been one of the rare silver linings from a disappointing campaign thus far, and the club must find him a long-term partner in the centre of the park.

There have been links with the likes of Joao Neves, Adrien Rabiot, Ederson and as per Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), another Atalanta star is now being eyed by the Red Devils.

Teun Koopmeiners has really stepped up his game since his move to Serie A, often times employed as the attacking midfielder even though he has mostly played his career as the defensive midfielder.

This season he has seven goals and four assists to his name, playing mainly as the No 10 and often dropping deep to help out the midfield.

The 25-year-old usually played at the base of the midfield from where he scored 11 goals in his last Eredivisie campaign during his AZ Alkmaar days but his switch higher up has really paid dividends.

Able to play in all three areas is a real boon for any manager and Ten Hag is a huge fan of versatility and the former Ajax coach is reportedly a “huge admirer” of his compatriot.

Race on for Koopmeiners

The report states that United are “moving” to secure the 25-year-old’s services and have “already knocked” for the Netherlands international.

Judging by the player’s qualities, it is obvious that he will have multiple admirers and the report mentions Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Juventus as other interested parties.

The Bergamo-based outfit are known to drive a hard bargain and they expect at least €60 million for their midfield talisman.

Interestingly, INEOS have their own transfer plans and the manager is not going to have as much of a say and hence it will be interesting to see if a deal for another Netherlands player gets greenlit.

The rule can be broken due to Koopmeiners’ incredible ability to fill multiple gaps in the squad, which could prove very useful.

United already have good relations with the club, having already secured Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund from them in the recent past.