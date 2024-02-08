Manchester United become Premier League side with most goals scored by teenagers

Manchester United have a fine tradition of blooding talented youth.

The club is the proud owner of a record where a youth academy product has been included in a matchday squad since 1937.

It is in the lifeblood of the great football club.

This season, as the club’s official website states, “when it comes to teenagers scoring goals in the Premier League, nobody does it better than Manchester United”.

“Research from Opta has shown our club is the clear leader for this particular metric, with three more strikes than closest challengers Liverpool since the competition’s inception in 1992”.

Last week was productive for the statistic as Kobbie Mainoo’s stunning match winner versus Wolves and Alejandro Garnacho’s vital brace against West Ham, increased the club’s tally of Premier League goals scored by teenagers to 104.

The club website also argues that the record is even more impressive when you consider Liverpool’s list includes “the leading two marksmen in this category, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen. Both were very prolific from a young age – Owen found the net 46 times in the league before turning 20, while Fowler bagged 35 as a teenager”.

In other words, United have many more players who have scored as teenagers than the Anfield club.

Twenty one Red Devils have scored as teenagers and Arsenal are just behind with 20.

Here is a full list of the United players who have scored as teenagers in the Premier League era.

Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Keith Gillespie, Nicky Butt, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Giuseppe Rossi, Rafael, Danny Welbeck, Federico Macheda, Phil Jones, Nick Powell, Adnan Januzaj, James Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo.

However, if we factor in all-time teenager scorers, Northern Ireland dominates this category for the Mancunian side.

The website states, “as for all time, beyond the Premier League era, the ever-popular Norman Whiteside is the top-scoring teenager in United’s history with 39 goals, ahead of George Best on 37”.

MOST PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS BY TEENAGERS

104: Manchester United

101: Liverpool

82: Chelsea

66: Arsenal

44: Leeds United