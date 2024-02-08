Manchester United training session suggests shift in Erik ten Hag’s focus

Photographs of Manchester United’s first team training session on Monday have surfaced, painting a detailed picture of the shifting mentality at the club.

The Manchester Evening News published an article based on a series of photographs taken during Man United’s first-team training session on Monday at Carrington. While it may have appeared to be a regular training session at first sight, Monday’s practice proved markedly different upon closer inspection.

Player Absences

One of the most noticeable changes was the absence of the starting 11 from United’s 3-0 victory over West Ham United, with the heroes on the day, including Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, and Alejandro Garnacho given a breather.

While it’s a common practice to allow starters to sit out of training the day after a match to allow some recovery time, the other differences at Monday’s practice were far more noticeable.

Mini Nets

Since becoming United manager, Erik ten Hag’s training methods have become notorious, with players reportedly complaining about how exhausting they are. In fact, they’ve even accused Ten Hag’s methods of causing injuries.

If Monday’s training session is anything to go by, it serves as a reminder that while the results may not have always been there this season, Ten Hag is continuing to push his players to succeed.

During shooting practice, the United squad faced the challenge of putting the ball into much smaller nets than the ones they’re used to on matchday.

Christian Eriksen was one of the players photographed during the mini goalpost shooting practice – a positive sign that he remains fit after returning from injury. After transfer rumours surrounding the Dane were shut down, Eriksen may be relied upon to provide midfielder depth as United enter the business end of the season.

The Youngsters Step Up

Amid the absence of several first-team stars, a range of United’s youngsters were given the opportunity to join Ten Hag’s training session. Among those pictured were Omari Forson, who grabbed an assist during United’s 3-4 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, and Willy Kambwala, who has made two Premier League appearances for United this season.

Other young talents spotted on the training pitch on Monday were Sonny Aljofree, Toby Collyer, and Sam Mather, which could be an indication that Ten Hag is considering promoting one or more of them to the first team squad.

Goalkeeper Reinforcements Arrive

With Andre Onana absent from training after starring in the West Ham win, it was just backup options Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton sharing goalkeeping duties. To make up for Onana’s absence, 21 year old Dermot Mee joined his senior counterparts. Having played just twice for United’s Under 21s in the Premier League 2, this was a lucrative opportunity for Mee to prove his goalkeeping talents.

High Spirits

On the back of three straight wins in all competitions, United players and coaching staff have reason to celebrate, particularly after a turbulent first half of the season. Assistant coach Steve McClaren and youngster Kambwala were spotted joking with one another; a positive sign that the team is in high spirits. This is a welcome sight given the many controversies that have rocked Carrington in recent times.

Although the omission of United’s starting 11 from training is a common practice, Monday’s photos show just how much emphasis is being placed on nurturing the club’s young talent. Given the breakthrough of academy talents Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, it certainly seems like the club is on the right track when it comes to developing its youth. Of course, the use of mini nets is also welcome, with Ten Hag clearly looking to challenge his squad and keep them on their feet so that they continue to improve on what has been a troubling season to date.