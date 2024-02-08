Mary Earps talks about sexism and misogyny in society

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps stars on the front cover of the current Women’s Health magazine and has opened up on her struggles to balance her personal and professional life.

Earps said: “It’s really hard to find a balance between Mary the person and Mary Earps the footballer – the whoever that everyone else thinks that you are.”

Earps has been centre stage for the astronomic growth in women’s football over the last few years having been an integral part of the Lionesses squad who won the Euros and reached the World Cup final.

Her story of almost walking away from the game to becoming two time FIFA World Best Goalkeeper has captivated the nation.

Her speeches at award shows are nothing short of inspirational and she has become a role model for young girls around the world.

“A few years ago, I feel like I pledged to myself that I was always going to try to be my authentic self, come hell or high water, whether it goes really well or really badly. Just try and just be yourself.”

In the interview she touched upon the controversy with Nike as they were forced to make a U-turn on the decision not to sell replica goalkeeper shirts at the World Cup.

“It wasn’t about me, it was about the message being sent to kids especially but [also] to people who have a huge passion and interest in goalkeeping. I felt they were being shunned.”

In the interview, Earps also addressed misogyny in sport after she was attacked online by Joey Barton following her SPOTY win.

“Sport is a vehicle for change, but it’s also a representation of society.”

Earps referenced Emma Hayes’ response to Barton’s comments after the Chelsea boss hit back at him during a press conference.

“The [sexist] comments on that are really telling.

“This isn’t just what one person thinks, this is what people across the country think – probably in the world. And that’s the biggest disappointment to me.

“That’s the irony of the whole situation. And I think anyone who’s a woman knows that; it’s not just football. I don’t think there are many women in the world that will have not experienced sexism and misogyny of some kind.”

Earps remains at United despite rumours she would depart the club in January.

Her contract expires in the summer and it is unclear whether she will leave on a free transfer or opt to extend her contract.