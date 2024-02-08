Real Madrid enter race for Manchester United target Leny Yoro

Real Madrid are poised to make a move for Manchester United target, Leny Yoro.

This is according to MARCA who claim that “Leny Yoro already knows that Real Madrid wants to have him starting the next June 30th”.

“Lille have also been aware of this for several weeks. Madrid’s desire is clear and it is none other than to have one of the greatest promises of the fruitful French football youth system, as they have already done with Camavinga and Tchouameni”.

Los Blancos know that Yoro’s contract ends on the 30th June of next year and for that reason, they expect Lille to lower their current asking price of €60m.

Real Madrid’s injury problems, especially in the centre of defence, where Eder Militao has missed most of the season, has accelerated their search for a central defender.

The Spanish outlet asserts that, “at Real Madrid they are beginning to be clear about the need to incorporate a central defender next summer. Yoro is not the only option, but he is the one that best fits with that strategy of recruiting players for the long-term and the Frenchman is only 18 years old”.

Madrid have other options, as they have also been linked to another United target, Jarrad Branthwaite.

Los Merengues have had great recent success buying young talents and incorporating them in their first team, like Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni and most recently, Jude Bellingham.

Yoro’s displays in Ligue 1 have also caught the eye of Manchester United and it was reported that they had enquired about the player last month.

It had seemed that United were unwilling to pay the Frenchman’s price as Lille put an exuberant €90m price tag on him, but the club were reportedly handed a lifeline for a deal when the French side reduced their price to €60m.

A deal also seemed more possible for the Old Trafford side as it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain had halted their pursuit of the player.

However, news of Real Madrid’s interest puts a massive spanner in the works as the pull of the side from the Spanish capital may be too hard to resist. Especially when the likes of Camavinga and Tchouameni are recent proof to Yoro that the Liga side will give opportunities for young French stars to grow into global icons of the game.