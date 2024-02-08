Sir Jim Ractliffe’s Man United era to start next week



Manchester United’s new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe is inching ever closer with the deadline for the ratification process coming soon.

It took more than a year for the club’s strategic review to end with INEOS securing a minority stake of 25 percent.

Initially, the plan for the British petrochemical giants and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani was to try and buy the club.

However, the Glazers were unlikely to part fully with their cash-cow outfit and Ratcliffe decided to tweak his proposal for a minority stake.

Ratification process

It was announced a day before Christmas pending a ratification process carried out by the Premier League.

The process was reported to take eight weeks and as per Football Insider, the deadline is the start of the coming week.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe has just days remaining until his Man United takeover is officially ratified.

“Ratcliffe’s Man United takeover deal is expected to be made official by the Premier League by the start of next week, sources have told Football Insider.”

INEOS have major plans already in motion regarding behind-the-scene changes with a new CEO already appointed.

The next steps include bringing in a new sporting director and head of recruitment, and both deals should accelerate in the coming weeks.

“Sources have told Football Insider that the takeover is set to be ratified by next week and that ‘it will be a catalyst for further deals’.

Lots of changes afoot

“Once the takeover is ratified, Ratcliffe will assume full sporting control of the club as per the agreement made with the Glazers and the club are expected to immediately accelerate the appointment of a sporting director.”

A medical department overhaul is currently on, while there are talks regarding the future of Old Trafford with reports indicating a new stadium could well be in the works.

In the summer, the first team is set to see increased investment with the new regime having plans regarding the direction of the club.

They have already showed they mean business, unlike the Glazer family who have run the club to the ground.