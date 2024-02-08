Video: Will Fish gets an assist on heartbreaking night for Hibernian

Will Fish put in yet another impressive display against Scottish champions Celtic, as Hibernian almost secured a valiant point at Easter Road.

The United loanee has continued to impress in spite of Hibs’ horrid run of results and last night was no different as they extended their record of not winning in two months of league football with a 1-2 loss at home.

The Mancunian’s biggest contribution of the night was when he assisted another United academy product, Dylan Levitt, who scored an absolute screamer of a goal to level against the mighty Celtic.

The ball was played into the box from a free kick and Fish rose above the Celtic defence and nodded down for Levitt to hit an exquisite first time strike into the bottom corner, giving the keeper no chance.

🗣️ "How about that for a strike?" Hibs are level against Celtic thanks to Dylan Levitt's goal. Watch the second-half live now on @SkyFootball 📺 pic.twitter.com/FE1V2Jmi0I — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 7, 2024

However, despite the Easter Road side’s brave effort, it wasn’t to be, as the Hoops scored their second penalty of the contest in the 92nd minute to take the three points back to Glasgow.

The United loanee put in his usual solid display at the back and repelled the 1967 European Cup winners time and time again from open play.

The towering defender made his presence known by making an astonishing nine clearances, one interception and two tackles.

The defender won 80% of his ground duels but for the second match running, ran into difficulties in the air.

The Englishman is normally so strong in the air but just like last time out against St Mirren, he struggled, only winning 25% of his aerial battles.

Naturally playing against the best side in the division, Fish and Hibs had less of the ball as he only touched the ball 51 times.

Furthermore, his passing statistics were also a little down with only a 64% pass accuracy. However, possession against Celtic was clearly not in the Hibees’ gameplan, as they only had 33% of the ball at home.

This could also be seen in his eight long balls, none of which found their intended target.

Nevertheless, once again with a score of 6.8 on Sofascore, Fish was one of his side’s top performers in the toughest test you can face in Scottish football.