Borussia Dortmund hopeful Jadon Sancho can put pressure on Man United to reduce his asking price



Manchester United’s current season has been mired in controversy and these off-field matters have affected the quality of football on the pitch.

The season started with Antony being accused of domestic violence, which meant the club had to take action and were short of a right winger.

Manager Erik ten Hag then had a major fall-out with Jadon Sancho after he criticised his performances in training.

Instead of taking it up as a challenge, the England international decided to throw all his toys out of the pram and accused the manager of making him a scapegoat and offering preferential treatment to certain stars.

Sancho saga

Instead of apologising, the former Manchester City academy graduate remained obstinate and was rightfully banished from the first team.

Despite the best efforts of the PFA and his national team colleagues, the 23-year-old refused to change his tune and the club decided to send him out on loan.

The benefactors were Borussia Dortmund who got back their former player for a small loan fee and such was United’s desperation that they even agreed to pay a portion of the winger’s wages as well.

The Englishman started strongly on his return to Bundesliga but Dortmund made it clear that they will not be able to afford United’s asking price in the summer.

Journalist Christian Falk, writing in CaughtOffside, mentioned that the Bundesliga giants are banking on Sancho to ensure United reduce their asking price for the attacking star.

If results do not improve, Ten Hag might get sacked and that might open the doors for a potential return to Old Trafford.

Otherwise, Sancho might force United to sell him for a lower fee if he refuses to join any other club.

“The Dortmund bosses are all the more hopeful of being able to keep Sancho beyond the loan until next season. But they need his help. Because United’s transfer expectations, which are said to be between £40-50m, are too high for Dortmund.

Dortmund banking on Sancho

“The Dortmund bosses are therefore relying on Sancho to put United under pressure. According to the motto: If you want to sell me, then I’ll just go to Dortmund! Then BVB could definitely push Manchester down in price.

“The principle already worked with the loan, which was very cheap for Dortmund at €3-4m including salary. But there is also a problem: Sancho himself would also have to forego his salary.”

It is clear from the reports that are emerging since the last few days that this is an evolving situation and a lot can still change until the end of the season.

United should not fall prey to any such pressure tactics and ensure they recoup a large portion of their initial investment.