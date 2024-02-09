Diogo Dalot’s value has doubled since his arrival



Manchester United’s transfer business has been largely disappointing in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The club have spent more than £1 billion on transfers and mostly they have ended up overpaying and selling them on incurring losses along the way.

During the legendary manager’s era, the club was known to be astute in the market and often found rough gems that they polished into superstars.

That trait is no longer visible with established stars coming for big money and very few players seeing a growth in their value due to their initial price.

Dalot value

The academy has kept producing stars whose values have skyrocketed and allowed the club to handle the FFP issues better.

One player whose value has doubled since his arrival is Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese was one deal which the club completed early on during the player’s development and are thus reaping the benefits.

Jose Mourinho brought the Portuguese to Old Trafford for £19 million and as per GivemeSport, his value has doubled to £38 million.

Luke Shaw’s value has also increased since he was young when he arrived from Southampton, but United had paid a club-record fee for the left back at that time.

Resurgence under EtH

The Portugal international’s value has increased the most among all current first-team squad players excluding academy graduates.

The versatile full-back was close to a departure, struggling to impress former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who preferred Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right.

Ten Hag has brought out the best of the former Porto star, who has improved his defending and come alive while attacking.

“His versatility – being able to play in both full-back positions – has added to his game and his natural attacking instinct has enabled Erik ten Hag to give him license to roam into midfield,” the report added.

United will hope he can keep his run of form up and avoid injuries now that his fellow full-back could be sidelined for even longer.