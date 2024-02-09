INEOS executives attempt to improve relations with UEFA over multi-club ownership concerns



Manchester United have attempted to “improve relations” with UEFA officials following concerns multi-club ownership rules could prevent them from competing in the Champions League next season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to be ratified by the Premier League as the new co-owner at Old Trafford this month.

The INEOS owner’s minority stake ownership bid – worth in the region of £1.3 billion – was accepted by the Glazer family over Christmas, but first requires Ratcliffe to pass the Fit and Proper Persons’ Test in order to be approved. This process is expected to be a formality, however.

When Ratcliffe is officially announced as the club’s new co-owner, he will assume full control over the football operation at Old Trafford as part of the agreement with the Glazers. His INEOS Sport team – headed by Sir Dave Brailsford – will be in charge of the club’s day-to-day running, including the men’s, women’s, and academy teams.

However, the INEOS Sporting empire is vast. It includes teams operating in cycling, Formula 1, rugby, running, sailing and, of course, football. But United are not Ratcliffe’s first investment in the sport.

The British billionaire is also the owner of OGC Nice – a Ligue 1 team in France – and FC Lausanne-Sport – a team in the Swiss Super League.

Lausanne are currently in second last place in their league, and run the risk of being relegated this season. Nice, however, are in second place in Ligue 1. If they remain in this position come the end of the season, they will automatically qualify for the Champions League next year.

UEFA rules prevent two clubs owned by the same person (or company) playing in the same competition, owing to issues of impartiality and fairness. As such, should United qualify themselves for Europe’s premier competition, this would create a situation where both of Ratcliffe’s teams were “unable” to enter.

Consequently, the Daily Mail reports that current UEFA regulations would give “precedence” to the highest-placed league finish between the two clubs. This would make it overwhelmingly likely to be Nice who received the priority over United, given the English club are in sixth place, currently twelve points from second place.

The Daily Mail describes United as “worried“, but underscores there is confidence amongst INEOS executives that “the matter can be resolved after Brighton and Aston Villa were given the green light this season despite being part of multi-club groups.”

The club has also taken steps to “improve relations” with UEFA, hosting the general secretary Theodore Theodoridis as a guest at Old Trafford for the 3-0 win over West Ham on the weekend. INEOS representatives are also reported to have “held talks” with their UEFA counterparts in Switzerland, where both groups are based.

While this does not appear to be a concern for the club’s new ownership at present, it is one to keep an eye on given the potentially damaging ramifications should an agreement not be struck with UEFA.

