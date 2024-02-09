INEOS have green lit Kobbie Mainoo’s contract extension



Manchester United’s recent resurgence has been largely been down the efforts put in by the youngsters in the first team squad.

The West Ham victory was a classic example with Kobbie Mainoo bossing the midfield while Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho firing on all cylinders up front.

Manager Erik ten Hag was struggling to pick a stable midfield during the first half the campaign due to numerous injuries.

The return from injury of Mainoo completely changed the landscape and the academy graduate has just gone from strength to strength since his debut away at a raucous Goodison Park back in November.

Mainoo, the star

His consecutive goals including the famous last-minute winner against Wolves was the stuff dreams are made of and his increased importance to Ten Hag’s plans can be gauged from the fact that it was the 18-year-old and not Casemiro who got a rest once the result was in the bag against the Hammers.

Since becoming a first-team regular, the 18-year-old has doubled his wages and is in line for a new contract with multiple clubs keeping an eye on proceedings.

As per HITC Football, INEOS, who are set to take over sporting affairs once the ratification process is completed, played a major role in the decision to award a new long-term deal.

Mainoo’s current deal already lasts until 2027 but Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to avoid any team coming in for their prized asset and hence gave the green light for a brand new contract.

INEOS want to keep hold of Mainoo

“Sources have told HITC that Manchester United have already spoken to Kobbie Mainoo about a contract extension.

“HITC understands that Ineos, who will soon be running the football department once Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership of 25% of the club is formally approved by the Premier League, have sanctioned the move to tie down Mainoo.”

England manager Gareth Southgate spoke about the United starlet and there is a high chance he might call up the teenager for the March internationals.

Ghana were keen for Mainoo to shift his allegiance but the Three Lions could be about to win that particular race.