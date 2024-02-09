“I’ve been welcomed like family”: Jadon Sancho opens up on “positive energy” at Borussia Dortmund after Man United troubles



Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho has revealed that he is currently feeling good and just enjoying getting back to playing football once more.

Sancho completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund in January after he and Erik ten Hag failed to amicably resolve their differences.

The winger was banished from the United first team by Ten Hag after he publicly accused the Dutch coach of being a liar.

Sancho also said that he was being treated like a scapegoat at United. The player was afforded several chances to apologise but he proved too stubborn. A parting of ways was eventually seen as the best outcome.

The Englishman registered an assist on his second debut for Dortmund. He has certainly slotted in at the club like he never even left.

Sancho spoke to the Bundesliga website and opened up on a number of topics including life at Signal Iduna Park so far and his early formative days as a young player.

When asked about his first weeks in Germany, he replied, “My first weeks have been brilliant. I’ve been welcomed like family. I’m just happy to be back playing football. When I’m playing football, I’m at my happiest. I’m just grateful to be back. I miss the stadiums here. They are iconic stadiums, especially the home stadium of BVB.”

“It was amazing [stepping out in front of the Yellow Wall again] I always get chills when I play in front of this type of crowd. They always cheer me on. Positive energy is really important for us players when we go out on the pitch, to know that everyone’s behind you 100 percent. It’s probably even gotten louder from last time I was here. I get goosebumps every time I play.”

Sancho divulged that in meetings with Dortmund manager Edin Terzić, he was just told to take his loan spell one game at a time.

The 23-year-old added that the transition from England was made easier by the fact that he knew most of his current teammates at Dortmund like Marco Reus and Bynoe-Gittens.

When put to task about what he aims to achieve with the Bundesliga giants by the end of the season, Sancho stated, “When I first came, Dortmund weren’t in the best position. I think if we take it game by game and keep winning step by step, I feel like we should be in the top two as a minimum and qualify for the Champions League.”

He reflected back on his early days in Kennington, where he grew up and first delved into his love and passion for football.

Sancho explained that his current style of play which is characterised by flair and swagger was moulded by his participation in cage football.

“To be fair, cage football and academy football is very different. Cage football is freedom. You express yourself. Whereas at an academy it’s like a system. You have to do it by the rules. Or maybe however the coach wants. If the coach doesn’t like something, he might tell you off. It’s lucky for me I was doing cage football till around 12 years old. I wasn’t in an academy before that.”

The United loanee described his winning the DFB Cup trophy with Dortmund back in 2021 before leaving for Old Trafford as “iconic.”

