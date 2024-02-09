Man United, Man City and Chelsea all lining up sensational Pau Cubarsi move



Manchester United have been rocked with the news of Lisandro Martinez’s injury and his subsequent unavailability until March.

Erik ten Hag is adamant that his players can cope but going forward, the Argentine needs a solid partner.

Raphael Varane’s deal ends in June and Al Nassr are preparing an obscene offer for the Frenchman. Despite his good form, Harry Maguire’s future is far from secure.

Jonny Evans, who was an emergency signing at best, has been deployed a lot due to injuries and even his deal ends in the summer.

Cubarsi in demand

INEOS are said to be targeting younger players moving forward and a very strange link has emerged via Catalan outlet Sport.

Pau Cubarsi has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Barcelona, with the 17-year-old making four appearances in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey.

“We were joking about him the other day because at just 17 he already seems like a veteran,” Xavi was quoted as saying after the victory over Alavés.

“He is already playing like a player who is far older than his years. He is aggressive, he does not lose possession and he’s so good at bringing the ball out from the back.”

And as per ESPN, his release clause of €10 million has put multiple Premier League teams on red alert.

The Catalan giants are trying to agree a new deal but “sources explain his performances with the first team have ‘changed the starting point’ when it comes to reaching an understanding over a new long-term agreement.”

PL trio enter race

SPORT have named United and cross-town rivals Manchester City are potential suitors while Fichajes have added Chelsea’s name to the list as well.

He is claimed to be the ‘ideal footballer’ for Pep Guardiola’s style and a summer race could be in the offing if his release clause is not increased.

“It seems Manchester United could make some move,” was what the newspaper wrote (via Sport Witness).

Such a move would certainly be labelled as a sensational coup but Barcelona usually do not allow such a gem to leave their club on the cheap.

This might be his agent’s way of drumming up interest in order to secure a much more financially lucrative deal.