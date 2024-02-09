Manchester United and Liverpool’s pursuit of Christoph Freund as new sporting director seems doomed to fail

Manchester United have suffered a blow to any hopes they have of appointing Christoph Freund as their new sporting director.

This is according to journalist, Christian Falk, who was writing for CaughtOffside.

The German reporter claimed that “it is said that Manchester United and perhaps also Liverpool FC have their eye on Christoph Freund in their search for a new sporting director”.

However, the Austrian has no interest in leaving his role at Bayern Munich.

“FC Bayern’s new sports director just came from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer. He had previously rejected an offer from Chelsea in the past.

The head of football at the BILD group also wrote that personal reasons would also stop Freund from entertaining any offer from abroad.

“For all English people who can’t estimate the distance between Munich and Salzburg: it’s an hour and a half on the highway,” he said.

“Freund’s family continues to live in Salzburg. Freund is happy that his job is at a top international club and yet not far from his family. That’s why he’s not interested in the current speculation from England”.

United have previously been linked to Freund as part of INEOS’ wide-ranging search for a new sporting director, to go alongside their recent appointment of new CEO, Omar Berrada.

It has been reported that United are interested in candidates such as Dan Ashworth, and Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that the Newcastle employee is still the Red Devils’ number one target for the job.

Names such as Paul Mitchell and Dougie Freedman have also been regularly thrown into the mix.

However, it appears that the club have also cast their net wider and are looking at names such as Freund, Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, Cristiano Giuntoli from Juventus, Lee Congerton at Atalanta and Ricky Masara and Paolo Maldini who previously served at AC Milan.

It has been reported that INEOS aim to announce a new sporting director soon, although following recent developments, it now seems unlikely to be Freund.