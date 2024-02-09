Manchester United loanee Alvaro Carreras impresses on his first start for Benfica

United loanee, Alvaro Carreras, made his first start for Benfica since his loan move from Granada ended in the January transfer window.

The player had played 14 and 23 minutes from the bench against Estroil and Gil Vicente respectively.

However, this was the first chance the Spaniard got to show his worth from a starting berth, and he did not disappoint.

Carreras played 70 minutes and received a score of 6.8 on Sofascore.

It was a tough game for the Lisbon side as they narrowly won 2-1 away to Vizela in the quarter finals of the Taça de Portugal.

The Eagles had more possession and shots but only managed a slender win over their opponents.

Carreras however, gave a good account of himself in defence and on the ball.

The young left back was solid at the back, making four clearances and blocking one shot for his side.

The full back was also heavily involved in the attacking play as he had 60 touches of the ball and a highly impressive 91% passing accuracy from a total of 43 passes.

His passing skills were also on show has he completed all four of the long balls he attempted and made one successful cross out of two.

The player’s night was not perfect though as he did pick up a yellow card, but this is one of the hazards of being a defender.

The performance was all the more impressive given that he has not started a game since Granada’s 2-1 win over Cadiz on the 3rd of January, so he is bound to be a little ring-rusty.

The Galician left back will also aim to improve on his duel performance, as he only won three of his eight ground battles.

Carreras will be hoping his impressive display is enough to get a run of games as a starter and really cement his name in Benfica’s team sheet as the Portuguese side aim for an exciting treble by winning the cup, the league, in which they currently stand top, and the Europa League.