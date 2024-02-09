Manchester United long-term target Frenkie de Jong is not closing the door on leaving Barcelona this summer

Long-term Manchester United target, Frenkie de Jong, has not ruled out finally leaving Barcelona this summer.

This is according to 3cat.

Speaking on the digital platform’s late night show, Onze, journalist, Lluís Canut, has explained that “Frenkie de Jong is not closing the door on leaving Barça this summer”.

This is “due to the delay in his wage payment, this season he is the one who receives the most money, €24.8 million, which is at the top of the Barça salary scale”.

The presenter of the show claimed that an important Barcelona player had given the green light to leave Barcelona this summer. He playfully asked the journalist Canut, “is it an important player?” and the journalist replied, “it is a top player”.

The presenter teased the viewers by listing a series of players and asking if the news was about Ronaldo Araujo, Robert Lewandowski, Marc-André ter Stegen or İlkay Gündoğan. After sufficiently building the tension, the presenter uttered the name Frenkie de Jong and Canut replied, “Yes it is”.

The journalist went on to claim that while the player hasn’t exactly given the green light, he no longer closes the door to an exit.

He confirmed that there was especially interest from Manchester United and his old boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

While claiming nothing is guaranteed, it was reported that momentum could be growing for the midfielder to finally leave the Catalan giants.

It was relayed by The Peoples Person last month that De Jong, while speaking to Dutch news channel NOS, claimed that he was very “satisfied” at the club but it was possible he could play in a different league in the future.

Every Manchester United fan will remember the saga of 2022, where United agreed a fee with Barcelona for the Dutch international and chased and chased the player’s signature all summer.

After many contradictory claims, it emerged that the former Ajax player never had any interest in leaving his boyhood club and that the Red Devils had spent all summer chasing shadows before finally signing Casemiro.

It is unclear whether INEOS will want to get involved in another saga like this and if De Jong is finally ready to leave Barcelona, United’s interest in the player would be very much linked to whether or not Erik ten Hag is still in a job.